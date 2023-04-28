Tyson Fury has 'zero chance' of surviving a fight against Jon Jones, claims Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes Tyson Fury won't stand a chance against Jon Jones in a real fight.

Fury and Jones are considered to be two of the baddest men on the planet. With 'The Gypsy King' being the WBC heavyweight champion in boxing and 'Bones' being the UFC heavyweight king, fans often fantasize about a potential matchup between the two.

However, the fight will be rather one-sided, according to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. During an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he discussed a potential matchup between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

Rogan claimed that if Fury and Jones were locked in a room, 'The Gypsy King' would not make it out:

“No one thinks that Tyson Fury can beat Jon Jones in a fight. No one thinks that. Tyson doesn’t think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’ll push all of my chips on black. Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer. [But] He doesn’t have a f**king chance in hell of making it out of that room. Zero chance.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15):

Dana White labels Jon Jones the GOAT after claiming heavyweight title

Jon Jones took a three-year hiatus before making his return earlier this year against Ciryl Gane. 'Bones' made his highly anticipated heavyweight debut against Gane at UFC 285, and while there were doubts as to how he would perform after being on the sidelines for so long, he made it look easy, submitting 'Bon Gamin' to win the vacant heavyweight strap.

Jones is often considered to be the GOAT of MMA and with his performance against Gane, he absolutely cemented himself as the best-ever, at least according to Dana White. Speaking about Jones during the UFC 285 post-fight press-conference, the UFC president said:

“There’s no doubt that Jon is special. He’s the greatest of all time. He’s undefeated. He’s never lost a fight in the UFC ever. He’s fought all the best competition out there, but dealing with him is like dealing with an artist. That’s the best way to explain it. I don’t know what’s going to happen from here on out. I’m just happy we got to see what we saw tonight."

Catch Dana White's comments below (1:44):

Poll : 0 votes