"U don’t even have $5k" - Dillon Danis mercilessly trolled by fans after promising to give lucky user $5000 if Nate Diaz beats Jake Paul

Jake Paul is scheduled to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in a ten-round boxing match at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas on August 5, 2023.

Paul experienced his first boxing defeat when he lost to Tommy Fury via split decision in February. Before that, he had claimed victories over former MMA fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, Diaz's most recent UFC appearance was in September 2022, where he secured a submission victory over Tony Ferguson.

Dillon Danis recently made an offer on Twitter to his followers. 'El Jefe' dared to promise a $5000 reward to a fortunate fan if Nate Diaz manages to defeat Jake Paul in their highly anticipated bout:

"If Nate Diaz beats Jake Paul l'Il give one person who likes this tweet $5,000. Must be following to win! @dillondanis"

Check out Danis' tweet below:

However, his tweet stirred up quite a storm, with fans playfully trolling and reacting to his seemingly audacious pledge.

One fan wrote:

"Has anyone actually won a giveaway from Dillon I’m genuinely curious?"

Another fan wrote:

"Aren’t you famous for scamming your fans ?"

One user posted:

"Babe wake up!! New Dillon Danis scam!!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"If Dillon keeps his promises and pays someone $5,000, I'm going to pay that person an extra $100."

"My guy was trying to get 1k for promoting a crypto scam lol"

"Bruh u don’t even have $5k. Stop the 🧢"

"Why not a milli.. Maybe u get more likes.. Everybody knows ure an all time great scamer."

"Wouldn't follow you for a million dollars."

Credits: @dillondanis on Twitter

Jake Paul intends to "bully" Nate Diaz on August 5

Although Nate Diaz has showcased remarkable durability and toughness throughout his UFC career, Jake Paul remains confident that their upcoming boxing match will be one-sided. As Diaz enters the world of professional boxing for the first time, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding his performance.

'The Problem Child' didn't hold back on Twitter, labeling Diaz as a bully and revealing his intentions for the bout. Paul expressed his plans to assert dominance in the ring by turning the tables on the Stockton native and taking a more aggressive approach:

"Nate Diaz is a goofy bully in the streets to people who can’t defend themselves and for that I’m going to bully the fu*k out of him Saturday night."

Check out Paul's tweet below:

