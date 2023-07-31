"U look good together" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's photo with Theo Von from UFC 291 invites dating rumors from fans

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer was spotted with popular American comedian Theo Von at the recently concluded UFC 291 pay-per-view event.

Palmer took to Instagram to post pictures from the event and included a selfie with Von in her post. The selfie got fans talking in her comments and discussing the two being in a relationship.

A fan questioned if they were dating while another promptly responded.

"Are you and The Von guy dating!?"

"Theo Von wishes."

"Ladies and gentlemen Mrs Theo Von"

One fan wrote that the pair looked good together.

"Love the photos. Theo Vonn and u look good together"

Others commented on Theo Von winning over the American model.

"Got rizzed so hard by Von lol"

Other fans sent positive comments and compliments Palmer's way and wished her the best.

"Amazing, looks like you had so much fun❤️🙌🔥😍"

"Love seeing you happy and always thriving Brittney!!🤗❤😘"

Others commented with fabricated quotes from Theo Von.

"“My favorite type of weed is…cocaine”~ Theo Von probably"

"He has absolutely said that before I listen to his podcast😂"

Fans react to Brittney Palmer and Theo Von's picture together at UFC 291. [via Instagram @brittneypalmer]

Brittney Palmer offers to be ring girl for potential Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk superfight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk have both teased a mixed martial arts fight between themselves for over a month.

UFC president Dana White also joined in by confirming interest from both parties and hinted at a fight under the UFC's banner. But, he was not the only one to get in on the act from the promotion.

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer also offered her services for the potential blockbuster event on Twitter.

Palmer quoted a tweet from Elon Musk that named the historic ancient amphitheatre, the Colosseum in Rome as a potential venue for the clash between the two tech billionaires. She wrote:

"Let me know if you need a ring girl? 🤩"

