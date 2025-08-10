"U're next on the menu" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis showers praise on Anthony Hernandez for dominant UFC Vegas 109 win

UFC middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis took to social media to heap praise upon Anthony Hernandez for securing a submission win in his UFC Vegas 109 headliner against Roman Dolidze.

Hernandez impressed the MMA world with his statement performance earlier tonight. He dominated the bout, punishing his opponent with significant strikes before eventually finding the submission late in Round 4.

'Fluffy' has now improved his professional MMA record to 15-2 (1 NC) and is riding an eight-fight win streak in the UFC. Hernandez was ranked at No. 10 in the official UFC rankings heading into the bout and has now cemented a spot among the middleweight division by defeating Dolidze and could now be in serious title contention.

Du Plessis shared his immediate reaction to the bout on X, praising the Californian for his dominant triumph.

"What a performance by 'Fluffy!'"

Dricus Du Plessis @dricusduplessis What a performance by Fluffy!

Du Plessis' tweet sparked several fan reactions on the platform. One user wrote:

"Fluffy's just getting started and u're next on the menu."

Fan's reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @dricusduplessis on X]

Others commented:

"He could take out Khamzat [Chimaev]."

"Fluffy absolutely crushed that performance, The energy, the passion, the stage presence, everything was on point. Truly unforgettable and inspiring!"

"Fluffy almost k*lled Dolidze. That choke and the way he finished the fight was so entertaining."

"We fkn love a champ who acknowledges contenders and promotes the division. After [Chimaev], theres great fights to be had. I say [Nassourdine] Imavov/Caio Borralho winner is next, but they should do 'Fluffy' vs. 'RDR' for the shot after that."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on X]

