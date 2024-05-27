Uber confident Conor McGregor vows to "smash records" on June 29 in highly anticipated comeback fight: "Some are just built different"

Days after receiving criticism for being spotted at a party in Ireland, Conor McGregor released a new post on May 27 with training photos from his most recent session. In promoting his UFC return, McGregor claimed he would "smash" records at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

McGregor's tweet showed off some of his recent handiwork with blood visible on the training gloves and headgear of 'The Notorious.' Along with predicting a broken record, the Irishman claimed he is "only now" finding his true groove as a fighter.

The caption read:

"Some are just built different. I am only now coming into my own. June 19th, records and jaws are getting smashed! Onwards and upwards! #fightingirish"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Nearly three years after breaking his leg in the cage against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor will make his 15th walk to the cage octagon on June 29 as the main event of UFC 303. The fight card will mark the end of International Fight Week.

McGregor's opponent, Michael Chandler, will be returning from an 18-month layoff by the time fight night rolls around with his last fight also being a loss to Poirier. Since McGregor's last fight, Chandler has fought three times, going 1-2 in that period.

UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler full fight card

At the time of Conor McGregor's social media post on May 27, UFC 303 was just over one month away. The event currently has 10 fights officially booked for the fight card with no word on whether UFC CEO Dana White plans to add any more.

Though the main event and co-main event matchups have been confirmed, the rest of the bout order has not been official. Several other key matchups on the card will all but certainly be on the main card but the UFC has yet to officially list the order of the 10 fights.

Checkout the current UFC 303 fight card below as presented on UFC's website:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, welterweight

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women's bantamweight

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, strawweight

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight