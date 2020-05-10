Carla Esparza secured a vital win over Michelle Waterson tonight

In the first and only female fight of UFC 249, UFC Strawweight sensation Michelle Waterson made her return to the Octagon for the first time since her 5-round classic against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and standing across her in the Octagon was former UFC Strawweight Champion, Carla Esparza.

Two of UFC's finest strawweight fighters, Waterson and Esparza started-off the fight in a slow manner but the pace eventually picked up and by the end of three rounds it was the former UFC Strawweight Champion who walked out as the winner.

Carla Esparza secures a vital win at UFC 249

The fight initially started off in a slow manner, as both Waterson and Esparza took things lightly in the early stages of the fight, something which was indeed a bit unusual in comparison to their usual game in the Octagon.

However, the pace finally gradually picked-up, as Waterson landed a pair of kicks but Esparza did her very best to hold her ground and bring an end to the first round. In the second, Esparza continued maintaining her calmness and the fight was a lot more center-based between the two women. The former champion did manage a takedown in the final stages of the round but wasn't able to bother Waterson much about it.

Get the cookies ready! 🍪@CarlaEsparza1 gets the split decision to make it three straight! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Hcu27it2rR — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

As the fight resumed, the fighters went back-and-forth and exchanged a notable number of kicks. Esparza was clearly the aggressor in this round and as we reached the final stages of the bout, the two fighters went at it with a wild exchange.

Carla Esparza surprisingly won the bout via a split decision but nevertheless, a solid fight on the records for UFC 249.