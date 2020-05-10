Greg Hardy picked up another win at UFC 249

Tonight's UFC 249 main card started off with the second heavyweight fight of the evening, as the controversial Greg Hardy made his return to the Octagon for an intense bout against Yorgan De Castro.

Maintaining his composure throughout the bout, Hardy eventually marked another win in the UFC, despite being rocked on in the early stages of the bout by De Castro.

In the initial stages of the fight, Hardy found himself in quite a tough situation, thanks to a few solid bombs from De Castro, however, the former did utilize a lot of head movement and used it perfectly to his advantage.

In the initial stages of the fight, Hardy found himself in quite a tough situation, thanks to a few solid bombs from De Castro, however, the former did utilize a lot of head movement and used it perfectly to his advantage.

As the fight resumed in the second, the two fighters exchanged several leg kicks and Hardy landed a straight right and a leg kick of his own. However, the round was equally balanced, as both men shared quite the number of strikes throughout the entire 5 minutes.

The final round of the fight and Hardy was a bit slowed down by this point, as replays showed the latter was clearly hurting his foot. However, Hardy didn't waste much time and got straight back to work, catching De Castro with multiple strikes throughout the round. The final seconds saw Hardy work on De Castro's leg and closed out the fight in a solid fashion.

Hardy went on to pick another vital win in the Octagon, as he was declared the winner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) and with the win, the heavyweight sensation kick-started UFC 249 in style.