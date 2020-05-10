Justin Gaethje is the new interim UFC Lightweight Champion

In the main event of tonight's UFC 249 pay-per-view, a new interim UFC Lightweight Champion was crowned, as Justin Gaethje won the biggest fight of his career so far and put on a clean performance to win the interim UFC Lightweight Championship by besting the undefeated Tony Ferguson.

Heading into tonight's UFC 249 main event, Justin Gaethje had suffered just the one loss in the Octagon and was beaming with full confidence after finishing off Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in his last Octagon outing, prior to tonight's UFC 249.

Gaethje, who was initially set to face Ferguson on April 18th, put on a classic, bloody war against Tony Ferguson and finished-off 'El Cucuy' to mark his first title win in the UFC. From start to finish, 'The Highlight' was pitch-perfect with his striking and eventually got the job done via TKO, as referee Herb Dean brought an end to the fight in the fifth round.

JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH THE ULTIMATE HIGHLIGHT TONIGHT!



🏆 @Justin_Gaethje with a championship level performance in the biggest fight of his career! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FyyXZYBVG0 — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

However, full marks to Tony Ferguson for yet another tough performance and the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion also proved why he has one of the toughest chins in the game today. Kudos to 'El Cucuy' for not going down!

A heartbreaker for El Cucuy.



Give this man his well-deserved applause. 👏 #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/UFwfg7OvrC — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

With this win, Justin Gaethje is now in line for a title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov, as the two men will be fighting for the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship at some point down the road.