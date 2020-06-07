UFC 250 - Aljamain Sterling emerges as top contender for bantamweight title; makes quick work of Cory Sandhagen

UFC 250: Sterling v Sandhagen

Since Dana White announced that the winner of the bantamweight clash between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 will go on to challenge the winner of Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo for the title, we knew that it was going to be a crazy fight. Sterling has put an end to Sandhagen's unbeaten streak with a first-round submission victory inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sterling burst off the gates, chasing Sandhagen right from the get-go. Both fighters traded for a bit until Sterling took the inside and grabbed on to the clinch, managing to take Sandhagen down eventually.

The moment the fight went to the ground, Sterling assumed complete control of the fight. Sterling locked up a body triangle and started looking for the opportunity to move in with the submission as Sandhagen desperately tried to stop the attempts.

Sterling was persistent and finally managed to position his arms underneath Sandhagen's chin and subsequently forcing the tap out of Sandhagen.

Sterling, who picked up his fifth straight win tonight is now the top contender for the bantamweight title and will have to wait to face the winner of the fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. As for his opponent Sandhagen who was on a roll until tonight, it looks like he will have to go to the drawing board

"This one's for everyone back home fighting the good fight." #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/GXFAtGSfVP — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020

Aljamain Sterling's potential opponent Petr Yan displayed a gesture of sportsmanship and took to Twitter to congratulate the Jamaican for his amazing performance inside the Octagon tonight.