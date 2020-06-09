UFC 250 Medical Suspensions: Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer get lengthy layoffs

UFC 250 medical suspensions list has been released with Nunes and Spencer given lengthy layofffs.

UFC 250 saw some brutal beat-downs and knockouts, which has resulted in several suspensions.

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

UFC 250 featured some amazing fights and saw some dominant wins. The card saw the emergence of a new contender in Aljamain Sterling, who defeated Cody Sandhagen at UFC 250. Amanda Nunes established herself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time with her historic win at UFC 250. With these fights come long suspensions. MMA fighting wrote down the list of fighter suspension.

In the main event of UFC 250, both Amanda Nunes unleashed a battering on Felicia Spencer. The fight was very brutal and even drew a lot of criticism from commentators that the fight should have stopped. Both the fighters will go on long breaks as each received a six-month suspension.

UFC 250 also saw Raphael Assuncao, who was knocked out by Cody Garbrandt, and Eddie Wineland who was put to sleep by Sean O'Malley on the receiving end of long suspensions. Prospect Chase Hooper, who suffered his first loss at UFC 250, might also get a long suspension if it turns out that his right thumb is broken. UFC 250 overall turned out to be one of the most violent cards since the announcements of the lockdown.

UFC 250 medical suspensions

Here is the complete list of the fighters who received medical suspensions.

Amanda Nunes: needs X-ray of right tibia/fibula – if it is broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Felicia Spencer: needs clearance from a maxillofacial surgeon on the left orbital floor and nasal fracture or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22.

Raphael Assuncao: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22.

Neil Magny: suspended until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Eddie Wineland: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22.

Chase Hooper: needs X-Ray of right thumb – if it is broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended until July 22 with no contact until July 7.

Cody Stamann: Suspended until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Brian Kelleher: needs right foot X-ray – if it is broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Charles Byrd: needs left wrist X-ray – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Alex Perez: needs right ankle, foot and right ribs X-ray – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Jussier Formiga: suspended until July 22 with no contact until July 7.

Devin Clark: needs clearance from the maxillofacial surgeon on left orbital floor fracture or suspended until Dec. 4; minimum suspension till Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22 for a laceration.

Herbert Burns: needs new MRI by June 3, must have left foot sutures cleared by doctor or no contact until July 7.