UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes destroys Felicia Spencer

UFC 250 results, Amanda Nunes secures a dominant win

Amanda Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer from start to end in the five round fight

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

The main event of UFC 250 saw featherweight champion Amanda Nunes put her title on the line against Felicia Spencer. The fight was the first time Amanda Nunes was defending her featherweight title since winning the belt back in 2018.

Felicia Spencer entered the fight against Amanda Nunes with some considerable credibility behind her. She was a former Invicta FC women featherweight champion and had gone three rounds against division stalwart, Cris Cyborg.

Amanda Nunes entered the fight on a career-high winning streak that dated back to 2013 and included names like Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, and Ronda Rousey. However, entering this fight many doubted her abilities given her disappointing performance against Germaine De Randamie.

Amanda Nunes secures a dominant decision.

The fight was in every essence one of the most brutal one-sided title fights in the history of the UFC. From the starting bell, Nunes unleashed a barrage of punches and kicks; and continued with them till the very end of the fight.

It was expected that Amanda Nunes will slow down in the later rounds but that simply didn't happen. The fight also proved that Felicia Spencer has an iron chin. She took head-on all the shots that Amanda Nunes had in store for her and survived the fight until the decision.

Result: Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via Unanimous Decision (50-44x2, 50-45)

After the fight, Amanda Nunes said, "That was my goal, defend my two belts. I’m so happy right now. I don’t know what is next. I had a fifth corner today. I have my daughter with me.”