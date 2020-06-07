UFC 250 - Neil Magny comfortably decisions Anthony Rocco Martin

UFC 250 results: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin; Neil Magny secures a unanimous decision win

Neil Magny improves his record to 23-7 and is now on a 2 fight winning streak.

The second fight UFC 250 main card saw Neil Magny lock horns against Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight matchup. The fight was something that the welterweight, which is going through massive change was looking out for. Since Tyrone Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns last weekend, the division has opened up to multiple new possibilities and the winner of this clash could get to be on the receiving end of one of those.

Neil Magny entered the fight with some momentum by his side given he had secured an upset win over the touted prospect, Li Jingliang. Before the fight, he had a record of 22-7 and was more or less on decent with a record of 3-1 in his last four which included wins over the likes of former interim-champion, Carlos Condit.

Anthony Rocco Martin too entered the fight on a similar 1 fight bounce, having lost to Demian Maia in the fight before that. He had a record of 17-5, which included an impressive 4 fight winning streak in the UFC. Anthony Rocco Martin over the past few years had emerged as one of the prospects to look out for and this fight was a good opportunity to remind people of that.

Neil Magny walks out with the unanimous decision

Round 1 begins with Neil Magny pressuring and moving forward. He is the one who maintains the lead in the round and lands cleaner shots. Anthony RoccoMartin does try to drag Neil Magny to ground multiple times but doesn't succeed. Round1 goes to Magny for landing cleaner strikes.

Round 2 sees a better version of Martin and is actually the only round that commentators didn't score for Neil Magny. It was because Anthony Rocco Martin seemed to have found his pace in the fight. Neil Magny is landing a lot but none seem to be hurting Martin.

Round 3 starts with a very aggressive Neil Magny pushing forward. The round sees a dominant performance from Neil Magny with sharp striking. Clearly taking it.

Result: Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via Unanimous Decision (30-27x2, 29-28)

Post-fight Neil Magny said, "I know I can do a lot better than that."

With this fight, Neil Magny improves his record to 23-7 and is now on a winning streak. Anthony Rocco Martin falls to 17-6.