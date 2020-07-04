UFC 251 loses its main event as Gilbert Burns tests positive for COVID-19

Gilbert Burns has been removed from his fight with Usman which was set to take place next week in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The fight however isn't being shelved but is expected to be rescheduled at a later date

Gilbert Burns

The main event of the upcoming UFC 251 pay-per-view just got canceled due to the coronavirus as #1 contender Gilbert Burns, along with his cornermen has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of his fight against Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title.

Gilbert Burns will have to wait for that title shot

Gilbert Burns trained for the fight at UFC 251 in Florida and from there, flew to Las Vegas. The promotion is using Vegas as a hub to send athletes overseas to Abu Dhabi and to test them for COVID-19 before boarding the flights to the Middle East. Gilbert Burns tested positive along with his brother and cornerman, Herbert Burns, and coach Greg Jones.

Neither of the three men were allowed to board the charter flight departing Las Vegas. Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who is now left without an opponent didn't board the flight either. Burns’ news comes right after his Sanford MMA teammate, Aung La N Sang, revealed he had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Gilbert Burns went on a winning spree inside the Octagon to earn a shot at Usman's title. This was supposed to be Burns' third fight this year, with the Brazilian already having beaten BJJ legend Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley.

UFC 251 now has two instead of three title fights and still makes for a brilliant card. The pair of title fights that are scheduled for UFC 251 are featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s rematch with former champ Max Holloway and the showdown for the vacant bantamweight belt between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.