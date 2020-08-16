Tonight's UFC 252 main event featured the UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. However, earlier on the card, another Heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior Dos Santos was on schedule.

Heading into the bout, Jairzinho Rozenstruik had lost to Francis Ngannou via a brutal KO and pretty much needed a win to get back on track in his quest to challenge for the Heavyweight Title.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik KOs Junior Dos Santos

The fight started-off in a relatively slow manner. It was pretty clear that both Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos were playing it safe in the early stages of the fight and that is exactly how things turned out to be.

JDS though led with his jabs and was showcasing signs of his tremendous boxing skills, however, Rozenstruik countered mostly with the usage of leg kicks. Dos Santos did catch his opponent with a solid left hook but 'Bigi Boy' was still focused on countering. By this point, it felt as if Rozenstruik had an answer for everything JDS tried and the former countered almost every other move. JDS was the victim of a low-blow in the closing seconds of the round, as Round #1 came to a close.

The fight restarted in the second round and it felt pretty much the same as the first 5 minutes with Jairzinho Rozenstruik still countering every other jab that was being thrown at him. A proper back-and-forth battle, until 'Bigi Boy' clipped JDS with a solid left hook and followed up another solid right hand, and continued the damage with a flurry of punches. The fight eventually comes to a close with another huge win for Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

This was Rozenstruik's first win since his loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249, as for former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior Dos Santos, this was his third straight loss for the first time in his MMA career and it remains to be seen what's next for him after back-to-back KO defeats.