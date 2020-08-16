One of the most underrated fighters at bantamweight, Merab Dvalishvili out worked one of the original gangsters in a lighter weight class in John Dodson in the UFC 252 opener.

Those on the inside rave about his gas tank, and now those on the outside now know as well. Although he couldn't finish Dodson, the unanimous decision win was decisive. The 15th ranked bantamweight, who trains with one of the best in the division in the form of Aljamain Sterling, extended his win streak to 5. And all come via the judges' scorecards. As it was also his 9th decision win.

Merab Dvalishvili outworks John Dodson

The 29-year-old didn't start slow, but Dodson took quick control of the center of the cage. The two felt each other out for the 1st half of the opening round with lots of feints. Once Merab Dvalishvili started applying the pressure he kept that gear the rest of the fight.

Along the cage, he locked Dodson in a clinch and ripped his thighs with multiple knees. Another relentless thing Merab Dvalishvili tried throughout the fight was securing a takedown. He wound up finishing officially going 2 for 20. Dodson would complain to his corner between rounds one and two that Merab was just hugging him.

Dvalishvili's pressure had Dodson on his heels as he attempted a spinning back fist. But landed a follow up right hook. While Dodson's speed was hard to deal with, Merab's gas tank didn't seem to dip either. It actually seemed to improve as the fight went on.

The duo started to let their hands fly opening the final round. And another solid right stung John. Up against the cage, Merab worked to change levels. Eventually, Dodson landed a counter left that got Merab's attention. But he responded with more rights. Dvalishvili continued his torrid pressure along the fence frustrating the Jackson Wink product.

With the win, Merab Dvalishvili might switch positions with John in the standings from 12 to 15.