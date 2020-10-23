UFC 254 weigh-in results: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje make championship weight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje both made the championship weight at 155 lbs ahead of UFC 254 on Saturday. The Russian champion has already defended his title against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer.

Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier, who comprise the co-main event, also made weight at 186 lbs and 185 lbs respectively. Former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler also made championship weight at 155 lbs as a backup to the main event.

Two fighters on the undercard missed weight. Welterweight contender Alex Oliveira missed weight at 173 lbs for a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov. This is not the first time the Brazilian has missed weight, but this is his first weight default at Welterweight.

Joel Alvarez also weighed in at 159.5 pounds, three and half pounds overweight from the Lightweight limited of 156 lbs. Here is a list of weights of all fighters for UFC 254:

Main card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155 lbs) against Justin Gaethje (155 lbs)

Robert Whittaker (186 lbs) against Jared Cannonier (185 lbs)

Alexander Volkov (265 lbs) against Walt Harris (254 lbs)

Jacob Malkoun (186 lbs) against Phil Hawes (186 lbs)

Lauren Murphy (126 lbs) against Liliya Shakirova (126 lbs)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5 lbs) against Ion Cutelaba (205.5 lbs)

Prelims

Stefan Struve (265 lbs) against Tai Tuivasa (265 lbs)

Nathaniel Wood (140 lbs) against Casey Kenney (140 lbs)

Alex Oliveira (173 lbs) against Shavkat Rakhmonov (171 lbs)

Da Un Jung (206 lbs) against Sam Alvey (206 lbs)

Prelims

Liana Jojua (126 lbs) against Miranda Maverick (126 lbs)

Joel Alvarez (159.5 lbs) against Alexander Yakovlev (155.5 lbs)

Alternate fighters:

Michael Chandler (155 lbs)

Sergey Morozov (139.5 lbs)

Isi Fitikefu (203.5 lbs)

Khabib will have one of his toughest tests in Justin Gaethje who is a great defensive wrestler. If the Interim champion manages to keep the fight on the feet, he might be able to hurt the Russian.

Khabib, who has taken down all his opponents in the UFC, has also added good boxing to his game. The 32-year-old controlled Al Iaquinta on the feet with good jabs and knocked down Conor McGregor with a monster right overhand in their fight.