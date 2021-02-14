UFC 258 Fight Night bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000 each?

Kamaru Usman defeated former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 via TKO in the third round.

In UFC's second pay-per-view event of the year, there were plenty of performances that attracted the fans' attention, with Anthony Hernandez, Julian Marquez, Kamaru Usman, and Polyana Viana in particular stealing the show.

All four fighters pocketed $50,000 to earn the Performance of the Night honors at UFC 258.

Anthony Hernandez put on a dominating performance against veteran Rodolfo Vieira to secure a big victory. On the other hand, Julian Marquez and Polyana Viana got the better of Maki Pitolo and Mallory Martin, respectively.

Performances of the Night:

Anthony Hernandez

Julian Marquez

Kamaru Usman

Polyana Viana

Kamaru Usman successfully defends his title at UFC 258

Kamaru Usman won his much-awaited clash against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Both welterweights were originally scheduled to face one another at UFC 251 in July last year. However, Burns was forced to pull out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19.

After a failed attempt at making the fight happen in December 2020, the UFC finally booked the title clash for UFC 258.

The Nigerian Nightmare found himself on the receiving end of a stinging punch from Burns early in the first round, but Usman used poise and precision to put away his former teammate. This was Usman's third successful title defense.