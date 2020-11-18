The main card for the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view is shaping up to be an absolutely mouth-watering one for fight fans across the globe.

The event will be headlined by a riveting featherweight encounter between former champion Max Holloway and surging contender Calvin Kattar. A crucial middleweight rematch between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall also features on the card. The latest addition to what is shaping up to be a fantastic line-up of fights is a women's flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

UFC women's flyweight prospect Barber is set to return to the octagon in February as the promotion has now confirmed her fight with Grasso at UFC 258.

Mexican news outlet Milenio initially reported the matchup between Barber and Grasso. Thereafter, the UFC confirmed the same by announcing that Barber will indeed fight Grasso in a flyweight bout on February 13. The venue of UFC 258 is yet to be disclosed by the promotion.

Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso - The story so far

Maycee Barber will look to get back on the win column against Alexa Grasso after dropping a unanimous decision to veteran Roxanne Modafferi in her previous fight inside the Octagon at UFC 246 in January. Barber suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the fight and was consequently forced to spend a year on the sidelines recovering.

Before her loss to Modafferi, Barber was on a hot streak in the UFC with three back-to-back TKO wins against Gillian Robertson, JJ Aldrich, and Hannah Cifers. Interestingly, Grasso was supposed to share the UFC 246 card with Barber in a clash against Cláudia Gadelha but the scrap failed to come to fruition due to Grasso missing weight.

This is set to be Grasso's second outing in the UFC flyweight division. The Mexican fighter made her debut in the new weight class at UFC Vegas 8 in August and managed to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim.

Before joining the UFC, Grasso was undefeated with an 8-0 career record. However, life inside the octagon proved to be full of ups and downs for Grasso as she takes a 4-3 record into her next fight.

Grasso succumbed to losses against Felice Herrig, strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez, and the first champion of the women's strawweight division, Carla Esparza. On the other hand, Grasso managed to pick up big wins over Heather Jo Clark, Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Ji Yeon Kim.