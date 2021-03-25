UFC 260: Francis Ngannou spotted practicing the same submission move in two UFC Embedded episodes

Francis Ngannou has been spotted practicing the same submission move in two UFC Embedded videos. In episodes 2 and 3 of UFC 260: Embedded, Ngannou is shown drilling the arm-triangle choke.

Fans can watch Francis Ngannou receive instructions and practice the arm-triangle chokehold submission move in the pair of YouTube videos below. The first video is episode 2 whereas the second is episode 3 of the UFC 260: Embedded series.

Francis Ngannou has never been defeated via KO/TKO or submission in his professional MMA career. Out of The Predator’s 15 wins, 4 have come via submission. Of these submission wins, only one has come by way of the arm-triangle submission move.

The sole arm-triangle submission win of Francis Ngannou’s MMA career came against Nicolas Specq. Ngannou defeated Specq with an arm-triangle submission in round two of their fight at 100% Fight 20: Comeback in April 2014.

Also, the last time Francis Ngannou won a fight via submission was against Anthony Hamilton. Ngannou defeated Hamilton with a kimura submission in round one of their fight at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Abdurakhimov in December 2016.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts consider Francis Ngannou’s striking to be his biggest strength. And although Ngannou’s grappling and overall MMA skill-set have constantly evolved over the past few years, it’s well-known that The Predator prefers to finish fights by utilizing his striking rather than hunt for submissions.

Francis Ngannou has been working hard on his grappling skills as evidenced by the arm-triangle submission training

Stipe Miocic (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

UFC 260: Embedded videos, in which Francis Ngannou can be seen practicing the arm-triangle move, have seemingly provided yet another look at his ever-evolving grappling arsenal.

The first video, which is episode 2, shows Francis Ngannou practicing the arm-triangle move on both sides of his coach who is serving as his partner in the drill. Additionally, the second video shows highly accomplished grappling specialist and veteran MMA fighter Jake Shields, who’s helping Ngannou improve his grappling technique.

Jake Shields, who appears in episode 3 of UFC 260: Embedded series, goes on to explain that even when Francis Ngannou makes a mistake during grappling transitions, he tends to successfully overpower his opponent and get away with the mistakes.

Shields added, however, that Francis Ngannou would benefit even more if he kept working on improving his technique. Intriguingly, Ngannou’s upcoming opponent, Stipe Miocic, has neither won nor lost a fight via submission. Ngannou is set to fight Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021).

Francis Ngannou recently revealed a few interesting facts regarding his previous encounter with Stipe Miocic.