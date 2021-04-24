UFC 261 Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC is welcoming fans back to the arena with a stacked fight card on Saturday, April 25, 2021 and there are multiple UFC 261 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives to watch the pay-per-view event legally.

More than 15,000 fans will be in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida to attend UFC 261. The event will feature a triad of title fights on the main card. This will be the first time since March last year that fans will be in full capacity at a UFC event.

The main event of the card will see the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend his 170-pounds title for the fourth time. He will lock horns with Jorge Masvidal in the headliner in a rematch of their UFC 251 bout where Kamaru Usman came out victorious with a unanimous decision win.

Women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will take on Rose Namajunas in the co-main event title fight, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her belt against Jessica Andrade in the third title bout of the night.

Here is Dana White breaking down the full fight card for UFC 261.

Where to watch UFC 261 legally?

Here are the UFC crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where one can watch the UFC 261 pay-per-view event legally.

USA

The UFC 261 early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass globally. UFC Fight Pass membership comes at $9.99 per month and costs $95.99 for an annual membership.

In the United States, the preliminary card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, and the main card can be accessed with a pay-per-view purchase exclusively on ESPN+. The PPV price for the event on ESPN+ is $69.99 for existing subscribers, which is available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 for the whole year. However, an annual subscription and UFC 261 pay-per-view can be purchased in a bundle at $89.98, therefore allowing the viewers to save nearly 30 percent on the cost.

ESPN+ subscriptions can also be purchased at a discounted rate with the Disney Plus Package, which costs $82.98 and comes with access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+.

UK

In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch UFC 261 legally on BT Sport 1. It will be simulcast on BT Sport's website and app for subscribers as well. A BT Sport Pass is available at £25 and allows subscribers to watch a wide range of sporting events for a month.

India

Indian viewers will be able to watch the UFC 261 main card on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), as well as stream it on Sony LIV website and app with a premium subscription.

