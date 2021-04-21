UFC 261 Embedded, Episode 2: Kamaru Usman takes a shot at the trolls mocking his hairline by getting his head shaved

Kamaru Usman has taken a shot at the trolls mocking his hairline by getting his head shaved.

Usman has just one loss on his professional MMA record thus far – a submission loss in his second MMA fight. The Nigerian Nightmare has been on a dominant run since that loss and is undefeated in the UFC. He’s also held the UFC welterweight title since March 2019.

Irrespective of his great accomplishments, Usman has often been criticized for what his detractors claim is an inability to connect with the fans. Usman’s rivals such as Colby Covington have time and again highlighted this and have also taken personal jibes at the welterweight kingpin.

One of Colby Covington’s most famous jibes directed towards Kamaru Usman was Covington mocking Usman’s receding hairline. The jibe eventually caught on, and many of Usman’s detractors have been belittling the talented welterweight star over his hairline ever since.

On that note, Kamaru Usman now seems to have given a befitting reply to his detractors. In the UFC 261 Embedded Vlog Series - Episode 2, Usman is shown getting a haircut at his residence in Denver, Colorado. In response to his barber asking whether he wants him to fade it up, Usman said –

“Let’s get it all off.”

The barber continued working on his hair, with a head torch and a trimmer in tow, while Kamaru Usman looked right into the camera and stated –

“We’re taking it all off since people want to talk sh*t about the hairline. Guess what? I’m going bald. What y’all got to say now?”

Additionally, when asked if he’s feeling excited about going bald, Kamaru Usman said, “Yes, Sir.” The barber then noted that Usman’s probably ready to get the haircut done with and spend time with his family, while Usman stated, “Yes, that’s pretty much it.”

Furthermore, Kamaru Usman explained that there’s a snowstorm approaching the region he lives in. Usman added that he was supposed to fly out the next evening but he’ll now be flying earlier. He'll be leaving the next morning instead of the evening.

“Time to clean it up and take care of business,” Usman said, as the barber shifted focus to trim his beard. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

A large majority of fans on social media appear to have responded positively to Kamaru Usman’s humorous response to being trolled about his hairline.

Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261

Kamaru Usman (left); Jorge Masvidal (right)

The UFC 261 fight card is stacked with several great fights, including three title matchups. The event will be headlined by a UFC welterweight title bout between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

The first fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal saw Usman defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 (July 12th, 2020). Masvidal had accepted the fight on just six days’ notice yet put on a valiant performance. This, in turn, piqued the interest of the combat sports world as to how Gamebred could perform in a rematch with a full training camp.

That question is set to be answered at UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021) as Usman clashes with Masvidal in their rematch. Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal? Sound off in the comments.