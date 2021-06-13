UFC 263 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Drew Dober and Brad Riddell took home the 'Fight of the Night' honor at UFC 263. Both fighters delighted the fans with a back-and-forth slugfest that ended with Riddell getting a unanimous decision with 29-28 on all the judges' scorecards. The lightweights took home $50,000 for their efforts.

#UFC263



Gate:

$4,281,800.00 (Gila River Arena Gate Record)



Attendance:

17,208



Fight of the Night:

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell



Performances of the Night:

Brandon Moreno

Paul Craig



'Performance of the Night' bonus of $50,000 was awarded to Brandon Moreno and Paul Craig for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill, respectively.

Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori to retain his UFC title

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Israel Adesanya cruised to a decision victory over Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263. All the judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the 'Last Stylebender'. Adesanya redeemed himself after his last loss to Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight and showed everyone that he's still the king at middleweight.

The New Zealander called out former UFC champion Robert Whittaker in his post-fight interview.

"Well, you know...My archnemesis...Whittaker, Bobby Knuckles, I knocked him out twice...I don't know what the f--k's gonna happen with this whole COVID s--t but we need to run that back in Auckland. We need to run that back in my territory this time. I'll tell you when it is. You don't get to decide. I get to decide. Why? I'm the m-----------g king, b---h." said Israel Adesanya.

"I'm the motherf---ing king, b----."



In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno won the flyweight title by submitting Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.

Leon Edwards also won his fight against Nate Diaz by unanimous decision as all the judges scored the contest 49-46 in 'Rocky's favor. Edwards was in control for most of the fight, but in the last round, 'Rocky' got clipped by Diaz and was in real trouble, but the buzzer saved the Birmingham fighter in the end.

Belal Muhammad defeated UFC veteran Demian Maia via decision in the welterweight bout.

Paul Craig extended his win-streak in the UFC by getting a TKO victory over Jamahal Hill.

