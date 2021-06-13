UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 full fight card results and video highlights

UFC 263 was a full-capacity event that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event of the evening, Israel Adesanya faced Marvin Vettori in a rematch with the UFC middleweight title on the line.

The co-main event at UFC 263 featured yet another title bout as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo put his strap up for grabs against archrival Brandon Moreno. UFC superstar Nate Diaz made his return to the octagon against No.4-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards. In a first of its kind, the fight was scheduled for five rounds despite having no title bearings and being two fights away from the headliner.

The UFC 263 main card featured another welterweight contest between legendary grappler Demian Maia and twelfth-ranked Belal Muhammad. Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill kicked off the main card with some light heavyweight action.

UFC 263 full fight card results:

UFC 263 main card results

Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via submission (rear-naked choke) (02:26 of Round 3)

Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (01:59 of Round 1)

UFC 263 prelims results

Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

UFC 263 early prelims results

Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via KO (00:07 of Round 1)

Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

UFC 263 highlights

The UFC 263 headliner saw yet another dominant striking display from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In his third successful title defense at middleweight, 'The Last Stylebender' completely outclassed Marvin Vettori on his feet to win a lopsided decision. Although Vettori took him down on more than one occasion, Adesanya showed impressive grappling defense to get back to his feet without suffering damage.

Showing the world that his middleweight reign isn't over yet!



🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/cekascxMr6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 13, 2021

In the co-main event at UFC 263, Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo at 02:26 of round three to be crowned the new flyweight champion. The showing was more than impressive for the challenger as he dominated Figueiredo throughout two rounds before sinking in a rear-naked choke in the third. Moreno had previously fought Figueiredo to a majority draw in December 2020. Moreno also became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history with a conclusive finish in the rubber matchup.

The first Mexican born UFC champion: Brandon Moreno. 🇲🇽🇲🇽



pic.twitter.com/vrIrZzvKHy — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 13, 2021

All love for Brandon Moreno from the fans #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/VsXjDQgchf — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 13, 2021

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller at UFC 263, Nate Diaz dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards. Returning to the octagon after a hiatus of almost two years, 'The Stockton Slugger' engaged in an all-out war against Edwards and almost delivered a spectacular comeback.

Although Leon Edwards dominated Diaz for the better part of five rounds, 'The Stockton Slugger' hurt Edwards with a straight left with around a minute to go in the final round. However, 'Rocky' weathered the storm as Nate Diaz tried to turn the fight around in the final seconds.

I SWEAR I LOVE NATE DIAZ LMAOOO #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/uBgnYvZHCe — Jerry 🕊💙 (@JERRY_WBA) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz drops a bomb in the 5th round ! @rawmmanews #ufc263 pic.twitter.com/WyapcZlFux — RAW MMA NEWS (@rawmmanews) June 13, 2021

49-46

49-46

49-46



Leon Edwards scores a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz at #UFC263 👏 pic.twitter.com/TMNAM81qnV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Belal Muhammad picked up a unanimous decision victory against Demian Maia in a fight that was largely marked by inactivity. Muhammad was able to defend repetitive takedown attempts from the grappling legend and landed some shots in return, reeling in the decision in his favor. The loss could also mean an end to the career of 43-year-old Demian Maia.

Belal Muhammad (-225) defeats Demian Maia by decision 💰pic.twitter.com/9y9x16aSOU — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 13, 2021

The first fight on the main card ended in a gruesome submission loss and a badly dislocated arm for UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill. Paul Craig trapped Hill in an arm triangle early on, and the latter refused to tap even as Craig pointed out the arm was injured. Eventually, it was vicious hammerfists from Paul Craig that forced referee Al Guinee to step in at 01:59 of the opening round.

Paul Craig just broke his arm! 🤯😬 #UFC263



Craig (+210) 💵

Craig by KO/TKO (+1400) 💵pic.twitter.com/wcS2IbJ799 — TwinSpires Sportsbook 💵 (@TS_Sportsbook) June 13, 2021

Jamahal Hill’s arm in rough shape on his way out of the Octagon. #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/CTLVXT3BjJ — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 13, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh