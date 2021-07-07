Carlos Condit wants rematch with Nick Diaz to "settle the score once and for all"

UFC welterweight veteran Carlos Condit is set to compete in the featured preliminary fight at UFC 264 against rising prospect Max Griffin.

Whilst Condit is not looking past Griffin, he does have his sights set on a future opponent.

For some time now, Nick Diaz has hinted at a return to the sport of MMA, having not competed since 2015. It does look likely that 2021 will be the year that Diaz finally steps back into the octagon. Carlos Condit has now put his name forward to be the man standing opposite him when he does return.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Condit revealed whether a rematch against Nick Diaz holds any interest for him. 'The Natural Born Killer' had the following to say:

"Yeah, absolutely. I've made it known that I'd love to run that fight back and settle the score once and for all."

Carlos Condit vs. Nick Diaz

Carlos Condit and Nick Diaz initially fought each other back in 2012. The fight was a five-round war for the interim welterweight title. It was Condit who came out on top in the end, winning via a unanimous decision.

He would go on to attempt to unify the belt but ultimately came up short against one of the greatest fighters of all time in Georges St-Pierre.

Nick Diaz vs. Carlos Condit ✌️



If Nick is making a comeback this year, that's the fight to make. #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/2PB9TuMVwU — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 16, 2021

However, both men, especially Condit, are very different fighters than what they once were. Whether that would change the outcome of a potential rematch remains to be seen, but in terms of his own self-growth, Carlos Condit told Sportskeeda that:

"When I was young I was reckless and kind of didn't give a f***. And now I think I train a little bit smarter. I'm wiser. I don't know if that's necessarily a good thing. You kinda have to have a bit of reckless abandon when you're stepping into a cage to fight somebody. But I'm without a doubt a better athlete and a better mixed martial artist."

Should Carlos Condit be able to overcome Max Griffin at UFC 264, he will be riding a three-fight winning streak. This may well be enough to warrant a fight with Nick Diaz.

However, Matt Brown has also been calling for the Diaz fight and is coming off his own impressive victory over Dhiego Lima.

KN😲CKED 😱UT C😵LD!



ONE HITTER QUITTER FROM MATT BROWN! 💥#UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/7QHHmkqLWM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 19, 2021

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard