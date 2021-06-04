3 reasons UFC fans will tune in for Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin at UFC 264

A welterweight contest between Carlos Condit and Max Griffin is being targeted for the UFC 264 card, reported MMA Junkie. Condit and Griffin are currently unranked in the division, but a win for either man could land them closer to the top 15.

Condit, a former UFC interim welterweight champion, will return to the Octagon for the first time since January when he defeated veteran Matt Brown via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Griffin secured a stunning knockout victory over Song Kenan in his last outing. The 35-year-old was also rewarded with a performance of the night bonus.

We look at three reasons why UFC fans might not want to miss out on this interesting welterweight contest.

#3 A win for Carlos Condit could earn him a rematch against Nick Diaz

UFC 143: Carlos Condit vs. Nick Diaz

Carlos Condit's last bout against Matt Brown was the final fight on his UFC contract. The 37-year-old said he would gladly accept a contract extension if he is offered one. Now, it appears that the UFC has indeed extended Condit's contract and a potential rematch against Nick Diaz could be on the table.

Diaz and Condit first locked horns at UFC 143 in 2012. 'The Natural Born Killer' cruised past Diaz via unanimous decision (48–47, 49–46, 49–46) victory, which won him the interim welterweight title. Since then, the Stockton-based fighter has only competed in two UFC fights, with the last one coming against Anderson Silva in 2015.

At the UFC 261 post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that Diaz wanted to make his promotional return. The UFC president also added that he would be willing to offer the older Diaz brother a fight.

If Condit manages to beat Max Griffin at UFC 264, he may end up welcoming Diaz back to the UFC for the first time in over six years.

Nine years ago today, Carlos Condit defeated Nick Diaz at UFC 143 to earn the interim welterweight title.



As a result, the well-known phrase "Diaz 1,2,5," was popularized online by those who believe Diaz won the first, second, and fifth rounds of the fight. pic.twitter.com/8D7gPcENEf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 4, 2021

#2 Carlos Condit and Max Griffin are seasoned veterans

Carlos Condit and Max Griffin have a ton of experience under their belts. Although Griffin's UFC resume is not as decorated as Condit's, he is known for his exploits in kickboxing. Griffin also has a first-degree black belt in the sport. Griffin is a black belt in Bok Fu as well, which is a blend of Kenpo, Taekwondo, and Kung Fu.

Condit will be competing in his 46th professional MMA fight at UFC 264. He made his UFC debut in 2009 and has gone on to fight 18 times in the promotion.

Condit and Griffin share six Fight of the Night bonuses between them, which suggests that their upcoming bout could be an absolute barnburner.

#1 Carlos Condit and Max Griffin are on winning streaks

NBK! Great fight between Carlos Condit and the immortal Matt Brown #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/7DcjpRzG9g — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 16, 2021

Carlos Condit and Max Griffin both snapped their losing streak successfully in 2020. Condit had lost five consecutive fights before returning to the UFC last year. He defeated Court McGee via a unanimous decision to get himself back into the win column. Condit then challenged longtime rival, Matt Brown, at UFC on Fight Island 7 and emerged victorious.

Griffin is also riding a two-fight win streak. Following back-to-back losses against Alex Morono and Alex Oliveira, 'Pain' secured a pair of victories in dominant fashion against Ramiz Brahimaj and Song Kenan.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar