What is 'Bok Fu' and which UFC fighter uses it?

Bok Fu is a martial art that comprises Kenpo karate, Taekwondo, and Kung Fu. Its origin can be traced to China, but the success of the contemporary Bok Fu system is attributed to the western countries.

Bok Fu primarily incorporated White Tiger Kung Fu and Shotokan before the elements of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu were later added into the Chinese-based self-defense system.

According to Black Belt Bureau, the modern version of Bok Fu was invented by Richard Lee, the first Chinese martial arts grandmaster born in America. Lee apparently traveled to different parts of the world to develop and embellish the martial art system.

The training regime of Bok Fu practitioners include activities with nun chucks, sticks, swords and sickles. It also helps in teaching self-defense techniques that tackles potential attacks from guns and knives.

The traditional Bok Fu also included five animal fighting systems of crane, dragon, tiger, leopard, and snake. Apart from the physical privileges, Bok Fu offers psychological benefits as well. One of Bok Fu's biggest advantages is that it increases the concentration power of its practitioners, according to Finger 1 Giant.

Which UFC fighter uses the Bok Fu martial art?

There are not many competitors in the UFC who include Bok Fu in their fighting style, except Max Griffin. The 35-year-old has mastered Bok Fu, and also holds a black belt rank in the system.

Apart from Bok Fu, Griffin is a first degree black belt in kickboxing, and a black belt in Marinoble's fighting system. The California native is 17-8-0 in his overall professional MMA career.

Griffin joined the UFC in 2016 when he made his promotional debut against Colby Covington in a losing effort. However, he did try his luck in 2012 when he appeared as one of the contestants on The Ultimate Fighter 16. Griffin was eliminated in the opening round of the tournament after losing to Matt Secor.

Following his full debut against Covington, he has since won five and lost five fights in the UFC. Griffin's most recent outing was opposite Song Kenan at UFC Vegas 22, where he produced a stunning KO victory over his Chinese opponent.