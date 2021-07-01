Dustin Poirier names the move Conor McGregor might use against him at UFC 264

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier sat down with ESPN's Brett Okamoto for an interview ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

'The Diamond' stated that he expects 'The Notorious' to throw calf kicks in their third fight.

"Obviously he's [Conor McGregor] gonna try to check the calf kicks if I throw them, right?...I might not even throw calf kicks. I'm expecting him to throw calf kicks, honestly. I'm working on countering calf kicks over here. I'm not even working on landing them. But I think he's gonna be more aggresive. He's not gonna let the fight unfold, I think, as it unfolded. If I was him, I would try to touch me early and keep me out of rhythm because if this thing starts to blossom into a fight... we start hurting in there, we start having to grind it out, we start getting a rhythm, I win that fight ten out of ten times," said Dustin Poirier.

You can watch the full video below:

Poirier is set to take on McGregor on July 10 at UFC 264. The Louisiana-born fighter shocked the world earlier this year at UFC 257 when he became the first man to ever knock out McGregor.

Dustin Poirier believes the winner of his fight against Conor McGregor will get a title shot

Speaking to Brett Okamoto, Dustin Poirier shared that he believes the winner of his fight against the Irishman will be next in line for a UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira.

"I was pushing the fight at a heavier weight. I wanted to fight [at] 170, I don't want to cut down to 55 again. But he wants to do it at 55, UFC wants it at 55. So I know what that means. That means the winner of this fight is fighting for the belt," said Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier was offered the choice between fighting McGregor or fighting for the UFC belt. 'The Diamond' chose the latter and his wish was granted by the UFC.

