UFC 264: Embedded episode 3: Jorge Masvidal makes a special appearance as Conor McGregor is still absent

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal made a special appearance in episode three of UFC 264: Embedded. 'Gamebred' paid a visit to his teammate Dustin Poirier, who is fighting in the pay-per-view's main event.

Masvidal was playing table-tennis with Mike Brown while 'The Diamond' was giving an interview in the background. After finishing the interview, Poirier walked up to greet 'Gamebred' and said:

"I'm ready to throw some hands."

The two ATT teammates were also seen making fun of their media duties and the repetitive questions that they get asked during interviews.

Conor McGregor was again nowhere to be seen in the episode. The first two episodes of UFC 264: Embedded also did not have any footage of the Irishman during fight week.

Stephen Thompson had a fun interaction with an air-hostess who wished 'Wonderboy' good luck for his upcoming 'match' against Gilbert Burns. In the episode, Thompson also shared a few kind words with Poirier as both fighters were signing the posters.

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley landed in Las Vegas and made an appearance on 'The Schmozone' podcast. 'Sugar' talked about people comparing him to McGregor.

"I think it's a passing of the torch. A lot of people are like, 'You try to copy Conor'...it's just so f-----g stupid." Sean O'Malley said.

O'Malley also shared the incident when he messaged McGregor on Twitter but never got a response.

"I remember after that David Nuzzo knockout, I remember I messaged him on Twitter that night, like, 'I learned that from you'. I was like 21 years old. And [he] never messaged me back. But yeah, I've learned a lot from him."

O'Malley's opponent Kris Moutinho, who will be making his debut at UFC 264, also made an appearance in the embedded episode. Moutinho shared the story of how he found out he was fighting one of the promotion's hottest prospects at UFC 264.

"Where I was when I got the call, I was in my mom's house, chilling' getting a bunch of DMs from random people telling me I'm gonna get knocked out and then, that's when I found out." Kris Moutinho said.

UFC champion Charles Oliveira will be in attendance at UFC 264

The UFC 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira will be in attendance as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier go toe-to-toe in the main event of UFC 264.

Oliveira's interest in the fight comes from the fact that the winner of the blockbuster trilogy will likely fight 'Do Bronx' next for the title.

