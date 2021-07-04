"I’m the last man standing right now" - Stephen Thompson says that he is a terrible matchup for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Stephen Thompson believes a fight between him and Kamaru Usman is bound to happen at some point in time. 'Wonderboy' pointed out that Usman has fought the likes of Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal already but is refusing to acknowledge Thompson.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Stephen Thompson mentioned Usman wanting to face Michael Chiesa next instead. The decision to face Chiesa had 'Wonderboy' questioning why the current champion seemingly isn't willing to fight him.

Had to share this 🔥 🔥 edit that my team @ParadigmSports put together 🤠 ! I hope everyone has a very happy and safe 4th of July 🇺🇸 🎇! #UFC264 #independenceday #almosttime pic.twitter.com/sKfanv8o8D — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 4, 2021

Thompson thinks he is a terrible matchup for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and believes a good win over Gilbert Burns could lead to a title shot against the current champion:

“I’m the guy that hasn’t faced him yet. It feels like everyone in the top-10 has already fought him at some point in time. Leon Edwards has fought him in the past. Gilbert Burns has fought him. Colby Covington has fought him. He just knocked out Jorge Masvidal. Like who else is this guy going to fight? And then I think it was not too long ago he was talking about fighting Michael Chiesa and it’s like why wouldn’t it have been me? I think I’m a terrible matchup for him and I do feel like that I’m the last man standing right now. A good win over Gilbert Burns, he’s going to have to face me.”

Usman is currently on the back of a second win over Masvidal. At UFC 261, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated Masvidal via TKO after having beaten him via decision in their first meeting on Fight Island.

The current welterweight champion has been on an unbelievable run since winning the belt off Tyron Woodley. Usman has already beaten Covington and Burns, who will face Thompson on July 10th.

Here is the full interview:

Stephen Thompson will face Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

In the co-main event of UFC 264, Stephen Thompson will face Gilbert Burns in a huge welterweight showdown. The winner of the fight could possibly secure a shot at the belt and could face the winner of the rumored Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II fight.

Almost time!! Adding the final touches and preparing mentally and physically for the weight cut process. So pumped for July 10th 👊🏼 🥋 ! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/dHhJnEQTg3 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 29, 2021

A win for Stephen Thompson could guarantee him a title shot, one that he has been wanting for a some time. However, it also remains to be seen what the UFC is willing to do with Leon Edwards, given that he has now won 10 fights in a row.

