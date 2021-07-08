Stephen Thompson aiming for a UFC welterweight title shot with a victory over "toughest fight to date" Gilbert Burns

Stephen Thompson believes the upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns will be his toughest challenge to date. 'Wonderboy' knows that his next opponent is hungry to get back in the win column, especially after failing to win the UFC welterweight title recently.

During a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Stephen Thompson admitted that his fight against Burns will not be easy by any means. Thompson understands Burns' mindset after losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

Here's Stephen Thompson's full interview with ESPN MMA:

However, Thompson is prepared for the challenge ahead of him and seems confident of putting on a show at UFC 264.

"I think this is going to be the toughest fight to date for sure. With the mindset Gilbert Burns is coming off the Kamaru Usman fight, he wants that win back man. So I'm the one that's stepping out in the octagon with him next and I'm prepared for it."

Stephen Thompson added that his goal for 2021 is to fight for the title. He claimed that the plan was falling into place slowly and steadily.

"It's coming in tight, it's going to be tight. But that's the plan."

On the back of two big wins over Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson will aim to make it three victories in a row at UFC 264. The former welterweight contender has made it known that he wants to fight for the belt once again, especially knowing that Usman has fought all the top contenders in the division.

Had to share this 🔥 🔥 edit that my team @ParadigmSports put together 🤠 ! I hope everyone has a very happy and safe 4th of July 🇺🇸 🎇! #UFC264 #independenceday #almosttime pic.twitter.com/sKfanv8o8D — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 4, 2021

Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns will co-main event UFC 264

The co-main event at UFC 264 will feature Gilbert Burns in action against Stephen Thompson in what promises to be an exciting fight at welterweight. With a victory, either Burns or Thompson could edge one step closer to a title shot.

Almost time!! Adding the final touches and preparing mentally and physically for the weight cut process. So pumped for July 10th 👊🏼 🥋 ! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/dHhJnEQTg3 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 29, 2021

'Durinho' is aiming to get back in the win column, and his focus is currently on capturing the belt after failing to do so earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Stephen Thompson will be hoping to secure a fight against Kamaru Usman, one that he has been eyeing for a while now.

