Watch: Packed T-Mobile Arena reacts as Donald Trump shows up at UFC 264

Former US president Donald Trump was in attendance at the UFC 264 event that took place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can watch the audience's reaction as Trump walked into the arena for the blockbuster pay-per-view:

Here is President Trump as he arrives on the floor at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/AG81UaqrnK — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 11, 2021

Donald Trump is a businessman who was the 45th president of the United States of America. The former president has been an ardent supporter of the UFC over the years and has also attended some live events in the past.

The media personality is also a huge fan of UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

After delivering a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 11 in September 2020, UFC welterweight Colby Covington received a call from then US president Donald Trump.

"You are a great fighter, man...You make it so easy. I don't know how the hell you do that. Congratulations. I wanted to watch that fight tonight. I wanted to watch it. You were great...That was easy work, relatively easy work for you. I'm proud of you, man. I'm you're fan, you are my fan. You know, two of a kind... Colby keep it going. You looked great. You looked fantastic." Donald Trump said.

At UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley via TKO in the fifth round. With that impressive win, 'Chaos' is now the next fighter to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

The fight will be a rematch as Usman defeated Covington via TKO in their first fight at UFC 245.

Sean O'Malley wins in the first bout of the UFC 264 main card

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley had another impressive outing in the octagon at UFC 264 as he defeated Kris Moutinho via TKO in the third round of the fight. It was the first fight of the UFC 264 main card.

The fight was highly entertaining as Mourinho ate everything 'Sugar' threw but still kept moving forward and putting pressure on O'Malley.

After a dominant win at UFC 264, O'Malley called out multiple bantamweight fighters for a fight.

"Cody Garbrandt hasn't won a fight since 2012. Petr Yan is petrified. Dominick Curz is ducking me. Rob Font, where you at?" Sean O'Malley said.

By emerging victorious in his fight at UFC 264, O'Malley has now put himself in a strong position to fight a ranked contender next.

