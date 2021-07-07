Who are part of the UFC 264 commentary team?

UFC 264 will see the return of the commentary dream team that consists of former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. All three have been working at the commentary desk for a long time and have commentated on numerous fights during their broadcasting careers.

Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith will also be a part of the UFC 264 broadcast team and will take up the role of desk analyst along with former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and Michael Bisping.

UFC 264 is stacked from top to bottom

UFC 264 has a great line-up of fights from top to bottom and has the potential to be the biggest UFC event of 2021.

UFC's biggest star Conor McGregor will be headlining the event along with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. This will be their trilogy fight and the winner will likely secure a fight for the 155-pound championship next against Charles Oliveira.

The co-main event of UFC 264 will be a welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley will also be back in action on July 10 as he takes on Kris Moutinho on the PPV's main card. The prelims section of the UFC 264 card is also filled with great fights.

The always-entertaining Michel Pereira will take on Niko Price in a welterweight bout. This fight has the potential to be the 'Fight of the Night'.

Rising prospect Ryan Hall will also return to the octagon after a gap of two years. Hall will take on Ilia Topuria, who is undefeated in his professional MMA career.

UFC veteran Carlos Condit will take on Max Griffin in a welterweight fight. Condit is on a two-fight winning streak with victories over Court McGee and Matt Brown. Griffin has also won his last two fights in the UFC against Song Kenan and Ramiz Brahimaj.

