"You're beating yourself up" - Bas Rutten provides advice to Conor McGregor and other fighters regarding weight cutting process

Bas Rutten believes fighters should always stick to competing in their natural weight class, including Conor McGregor.

McGregor is known for having fought across three different divisions, but Rutten thinks the Irishman should stick to the one that fits him best.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Rutten said that fighters try to cut so much weight in the hope of becoming stronger, but that isn't really the case.

The former UFC heavyweight champion added that fighters are severely taking water out of their system and are beating themselves up in training, which is quite unnecessary.

Rutten added that fighters aren't giving their bodies what they deserve and should be giving their system all the food it needs.

The veteran added that fighting at a natural weight is a mantra fighters should stick to and he believes Conor McGregor would be no exception.

"I think he (Conor McGregor) will do good. If you fight your natural weight, I always said, you fight at your best. I think most of the time you try to cut so much because you think it makes you stronger, which it doesn't. You take water out of your system, water that you need the most in the body and you just decide to dehydrate it. You're beating yourself up, every single day, twice or three times a day and on top of that you take the water away. You don't give your body what it deserves. Give it all the food it needs you know and yes, fight your own weight class because it makes you stronger."

Conor McGregor will be hoping to end his lightweight curse at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has been without a win in the UFC's lightweight division for the past five years now.

McGregor's last victory in 155 pounds was in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight championship and became a double-champion in doing so.

Since then, Conor McGregor has lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and was beaten by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in their rematch.

McGregor has been relatively more successful at welterweight, having already beaten Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds.

