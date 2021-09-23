'My camps were fun'- Brian Ortega reveals how he used to train before losing to Max Holloway

Brian Ortega was riding a six-fight win streak with six finishes when he faced Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 231 in 2018. Ortega lost to Holloway via TKO as the cageside doctor rendered him unable to continue after the fourth round.

Brian Ortega took a sabbatical for two years and returned a much more developed fighter when he defeated 'The Korean Zombie' in October 2020. During those two years, Ortega changed camps, managers and even coaches, resulting in a matured version of 'T-City'.

Brian Ortega has now revealed his training routine prior to his loss against Max Holloway. According to Ortega, he used to train any way he wanted to rather than focusing on developing his skillset. 'T-City' recently told BT Sport:

"I would train and do my own workouts and I would do my own thing. And I would eat junk food, I trained in the garage. I know it sounds like the same story but that's all I did. I would just train in the garage, sweat a lot, have fun, do jiu-jitsu with Heather and eat whatever. And then go have fun, go run in the beach or go surf, just go do something. Like, my camps were fun but they were not progressional, you know. I wasn't going anywhere skillfully. And then as that happened...also my outside life was pretty bad. And then after that fight I had to take control. I had to actually dive in there and work it around. I had to come to terms with my harsh reality. You know, no one wants to know what's wrong with themselves. You don't wanna admit that you are at fault for something."

Catch Brian Ortega's interview with BT Sport below:

Brian Ortega wants a rematch

Brian Ortega is scheduled to face Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 266. Ortega has expressed interest in a rematch with Max Holloway if he can get past Volkanovski. Asked about the rematch against 'Blessed', Ortega told TMZ Sports:

"That would be ideal. I’m not trying to speak ahead or get past Volkanovski because he beat Max twice, so I’m not here to already start celebrating but that would be ideal. I’m a better person, better fighter than I was when I fought him and watching his last fight, so is he."

Also Read

Watch Brian Ortega's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Edited by Jack Cunningham