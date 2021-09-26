×
Create
Notifications

"Little fart he is" - Conor McGregor trolls Alexander Volkanovski; claims he will kick his head off like a 'rugby ball'

Conor McGregor takes a shot at Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor takes a shot at Alexander Volkanovski
Anwesha Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 26, 2021 11:03 AM IST
News

Conor McGregor often gives his reactions on social media during big UFC events. Saturday night's UFC 266 was no exception.

As the main event title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega rolled into action, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at the UFC featherweight champion.

"I’d kick this volovski (sic.) head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass," Conor McGregor tweeted.
I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass .

This was another on-brand, in-character moment from Conor McGregor. The Irishman never hesitates to fire shots at his contemporaries. However, targeting Alexander Volkanovski's height is somewhat hilarious coming from McGregor.

Alexander Volkanovski stands at 1.68m, while Conor McGregor is 1.75m. Raphael Assuncao, who is 1.63m tall, also tweeted about learning from Alexander Volkanovski's grit and temperament.

Gotta learn a thing or two watching this “little guy” compete #UFC266
#AlwaysLearning

Conor McGregor later changed his tune slightly and gave due credit to Alexander Volkanovski. The Aussie demolished Brian Ortega for five rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy

With the win, Volkanovski took his current streak to 20 professional MMA wins, the longest among active UFC fighters.

Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 https://t.co/jNlpka4xjW

Conor McGregor tweets about Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler; congratulates Valentina Shevchenko

Conor McGregor also tweeted about the five-round scrap between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. The contest ended in a third-round KO win for 'Ruthless.' The Irishman paid respects to Diaz and Lawler, calling them 'The OG League' of the UFC.

This is tremendous! Let’s go @ufc! #TheOGLeague

Also Read

He congratulated Valentina Shevchenko on her successful flyweight title defense against Lauren Murphy. 'Bullet' picked up a a fourth-round KO win.

Great night of fights. Valentina you are tremendous! @ufc #TheBullet

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी