"Little fart he is" - Conor McGregor trolls Alexander Volkanovski; claims he will kick his head off like a 'rugby ball'

Conor McGregor often gives his reactions on social media during big UFC events. Saturday night's UFC 266 was no exception.

As the main event title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega rolled into action, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at the UFC featherweight champion.

"I’d kick this volovski (sic.) head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass," Conor McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass . I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass .

This was another on-brand, in-character moment from Conor McGregor. The Irishman never hesitates to fire shots at his contemporaries. However, targeting Alexander Volkanovski's height is somewhat hilarious coming from McGregor.

Alexander Volkanovski stands at 1.68m, while Conor McGregor is 1.75m. Raphael Assuncao, who is 1.63m tall, also tweeted about learning from Alexander Volkanovski's grit and temperament.

Conor McGregor later changed his tune slightly and gave due credit to Alexander Volkanovski. The Aussie demolished Brian Ortega for five rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy

With the win, Volkanovski took his current streak to 20 professional MMA wins, the longest among active UFC fighters.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 https://t.co/jNlpka4xjW

Conor McGregor tweets about Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler; congratulates Valentina Shevchenko

Conor McGregor also tweeted about the five-round scrap between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. The contest ended in a third-round KO win for 'Ruthless.' The Irishman paid respects to Diaz and Lawler, calling them 'The OG League' of the UFC.

Also Read

He congratulated Valentina Shevchenko on her successful flyweight title defense against Lauren Murphy. 'Bullet' picked up a a fourth-round KO win.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh