UFC 266 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are alternatives that you can use to legally watch UFC 266.

The event will feature a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in the main event and a women's flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy in the co-headliner.

The UFC 266 card is set to be one of the most eventful pay-per-views of the year. The card will also include the return of Nick Diaz. He'll face former foe Robbie Lawler in a five-round non-title and non-main event fight.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Television and Live Streaming

Find out about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the UFC 266 pay-per-view card on in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The full UFC 266 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $69.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers.

Subscriptions to the platform cost $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year after the price hike that took place in August.

If you do not have one, you can purchase the UFC Bundle at $89.98. With that, you will get a one year subscription of ESPN Plus and access to UFC 266 together. This deal offers you savings of over 30 percent compared to what it would cost you to purchase the subscription and the pay-per-view separately.

You can also purchase the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month, which will give you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu. Once you have the ESPN Plus subscription, you can purchase the pay-per-view separately. The whole transaction will cost you $83.98.

The preliminary card of UFC 266 will also be available on ESPN news, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions, with which you will be able to access ESPNews.

The early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year, giving you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC 266 prelims and main card will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom, as well as on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time. There is no need to have BT Broadband in order to purchase the passes.

Alternatively, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC 266 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

