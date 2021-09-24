UFC 266: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (September 25, 2021)?

This weekend's UFC pay-per-view will see one of the most stacked cards of recent times.

Headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, UFC 266 will go down on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 145-pound pair were originally set to face each other a few months back at UFC 260. However, the fight had to be postponed after the featherweight champion tested positive for COVID-19. The two starred on The Ultimate Fighter 29 soon after as opposition coaches.

In the co-main event, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will take on divisional veteran Lauren Murphy in her sixth title defense.

The UFC 266 pay-per-view will also see the much-awaited return of Nick Diaz after six years away from the octagon. The fan-favorite Stockton native will face Robbie Lawler in a rematch of their iconic UFC 47 clash, which Diaz won with a second-round knockout.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Timings

Following are the UFC 266 timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC 266 early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Saturday night. The main card will get underway at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The headliners can be expected to walk out at around midnight ET/ 9 pm PT, depending on the pace of the other preceding fights.

United Kingdom

For the UK audience, the UFC 266 early prelims will begin at 11 pm BST on Saturday, followed by the prelims at 1 am BST on Sunday. The main card action will from 3 am BST, with the main event expected to take place at around 5 am BST.

India

Due to a significant time difference with the US, it will be Sunday, September 26, before UFC 266 gets underway for the Indian audience. The early prelims will begin at 3:30 am IST, followed by the preliminary card at 5:30 am IST early Sunday morning. The main card will commence from 7:30 am IST, with the headliners expected to make the walk at around 9:30 am IST.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC 266 card on Saturday night.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega (featherweight) - Main event

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy (women's flyweight) - Co-main event

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler (middleweight)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo (women's flyweight)

Preliminary Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight)

Early Prelims

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov (middleweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano (welterweight)

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales (featherweight)

