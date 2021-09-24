5 hard-hitting predictions for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266

It's no secret that Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 is the unofficial main event of UFC 266. The MMA icons will run it back 17 years after their initial clash.

The September 25 pay-per-view will feature a title fight double-header. Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko will defend their respective titles. On top of that, contenders Dan Hooker, Marlon Moraes, Jessica Andrade, Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will all be in action.

It's undeniable that the return of the original Stockton bad-boy is what has fans abuzz. Statistics from the UFC YouTube channel reveal the countdown episode featuring Diaz and Lawler is the most clicked and watched ahead of this weekend's event.

Fans are excited about Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

Ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch between Diaz and Lawler, let's take a look at some of the hardest-hitting predictions from the biggest personalities in MMA.

#5. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will compete in the actual main event of UFC 266. The Australian fighter said he has based his predictions upon in-cage activity. In that respect, Robbie Lawler has been the more active fighter between the two in recent years.

Lawler's last fight was a losing effort against Neil Magny last August at UFC Fight Night 175. 'Ruthless' hasn't looked like his old self in his last four fights, but Volkanovski believes Diaz is worse off as he has been away for over six years.

In a recent episode of the MMA Pros Pick show on journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, Volkanovski said:

"The fact is that Lawler has at least been competitive, luckily he's been competing not too long ago. For Nick Diaz, it's been so long. I know he's always working on his cardio and all that type of stuff. So, I feel like he'll be able to last. But I just think Robbie might get the win. I'm looking forward to that. I can't wait because if Nick Diaz turns up and puts on a show, you know that's going to be a bigger WOW factor and people are going to be really shouting his name. He's going to be a star reborn again. I'm just glad that fight is also on my card. I'll be tuning in while I'm warming up backstage for sure."

Official UFC 266 pick: Robbie Lawler

