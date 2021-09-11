"The real main event" - Brian Ortega says the biggest attraction of UFC 266 will be Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz 2

Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski are set to main event UFC 266 on September 25. But according to the challenger himself, his fight could take the back seat on the night.

Fan favorite Nick Diaz will return to the UFC after more than six years. He'll take on his former rival Robbie Lawler in a five-round welterweight bout on the same card. According to Ortega, that will be the real main event.

Diaz first fought Lawler at UFC 47 way back in April 2004. The Stockton native registered a knockout win in the second round. While Diaz holds a 26-9 MMA career record, the former 170-pound UFC champion stands at 28-15.

In an interview with The Schmo, Brian Ortega couldn't contain his excitement ahead of the Nick Diaz vs.Robbie Lawler clash.

"I'm super stoked (about the Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz fight). Trust me, I'm not a hater to my own fight but the fans will agree with me. That is kind of like the real main event. You know that fight is dope. I remember watching the fight (between them) as a kid. And now you see them fighting again. I haven't seen Nick in a while. Any time if Nick or Nate Diaz show up, you know damn well that the energy is just lit. The arena is going to be packed with the Diaz fans," said Brian Ortega.

Watch Brian Ortega in conversation with The Schmo on YouTube below:

Lawler's last bout in the UFC ended in a unanimous decision loss at the hands of No.8-ranked contender Neil Magny last August.

Brian Ortega was initially scheduled to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 260 in March

Brian Ortega was supposed to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt at UFC 260 in March this year. Their bout would have served as the co-main event in Las Vegas.

However, Volkanovski tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the pay-per-view. The fight was postponed before being assigned as the main event of UFC 266.

Alexander Volkanovski is feeling “much better” and back to light training after recovering from COVID-19 pneumonia.



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/0RKSbCZx6W — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 5, 2021

Also Read

Ortega and Volkanovski were then coaches on the The Ultimate Fighter 29, which ran from June to August this year on ESPN+.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard