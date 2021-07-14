Who won Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 1?

Nick Diaz defeated Robbie Lawler in their first encounter at UFC 47 in April 2004. 'Ruthless' was, at the time, one of the rising prospects in the UFC and was favored to win the fight.

Diaz, on the other hand, was competing in his second UFC fight and was relatively unknown at the time. In the second round of the fight, the Stockton native's right hand connected cleanly with Lawler's chin. The future welterweight champion then dropped face first onto the ground. The fight was hailed by many as one of the best of 2004.

Nick Diaz! Robbie Lawler! #OnThisDay - we saw future stars collide 💥



[ 📱 Watch more classics on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/KU1RfIvG52 — UFC (@ufc) April 2, 2021

Nick Diaz will face Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266

Nick Diaz will return to action on September 25 to face his former foe Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266. Their last fight took place 17 years ago at UFC 47 in April 2004.

The rematch will take place 6,384 days after their first encounter. This is the longest gap between a match and its rematch in UFC history.

The fight will be a five-round non-title, non-main event fight, only the second one in UFC history. The first such fight took place recently at UFC 263. It had Nick's little brother Nate Diaz fighting Leon Edwards for 25 minutes in the octagon.

Nick Diaz's last octagon appearance was more than six years ago. The Stockton native took on Anderson Silva in a five-round fight at UFC 183. Diaz ended up on the losing side as 'The Spider' won the contest via unanimous decision. The fight was later overturned to a no-contest as both fighters failed their drug tests.

Robbie Lawler, who went on to become the 170-pound king in the UFC, is currently on a four-fight skid. 'Ruthless' last fought Neil Magny in August 2020 and lost via unanimous decision.

