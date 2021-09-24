5 most hard-hitting predictions for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266

The featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will headline UFC 266. The marquee pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 25, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After spending a few weeks as opposing coaches in the returning reality show The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 29), Volkanovski and Ortega will finally come to blows. The matchup was originally slotted into the co-main event slot of UFC 260 but was postponed after the champ contracted COVID-19.

Volkanovski and Ortega have had one another inside their minds for a long time due to several weeks of delay in their meeting. The rivalry heated up when the two engaged in an intense staredown during the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference.

Needless to say, the featherweight championship matchup has the MMA community abuzz. Ahead of UFC 266, let's take a look at the most heavy-hitting predictions for Saturday night's main event title clash.

#5. Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy predicts Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega[Image Credit: @danhardymma on Instagram]

Combat sports analyst extraordinaire Dan Hardy believes three people are at the top of the UFC featherweight division. They are – reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski, number-one contender Brian Ortega and former titleholder Max Holloway.

Hardy believes the three top stars present a rock, paper, scissors scenario for each other. Volkanovski has already beaten Holloway twice, while the Hawaii native has thoroughly dismantled Ortega before.

With that in mind, Hardy believes Brian Ortega has a tremendous skillset that matches up well with the champion's tendencies. In an interview with Submission Radio, Hardy provided a detailed breakdown and prediction of the UFC 266 main event.

"With the threats that Ortega brings to the table, those knees to the centerline, the uppercut, the knees and elbows in close range, as well as the guillotines and his ability to transition on the floor, I think there are a lot more traps for Volkanovski to fall into for this one. I think [Volkanovski] should win but I'm actually leaning towards Ortega at this point. I think he might be able to steamroll him into a knee and then catch him with a guillotine or something. It's gonna be one of those flash moments where Ortega's technique just shines through."

Official UFC 266 pick: Brian Ortega

