UFC featherweight Danny Chavez predicts how the Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega title fight goes at UFC 266

UFC featherweight Danny Chavez has revealed who he believes will win the upcoming 145-pound title fight between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian 'T-City' Ortega.

Volkanovski and Ortega have been serving as opposing coaches on the latest series of the UFC's reality show, The Ultimate Fighter.

While there has not been the same insane level of rivalry as we saw between Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans, there is still some bad blood brewing between the two elite 145-pound stars.

They are set to compete at UFC 266, which takes place in September at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Both men are undeniably elite fighters, but Danny Chavez told Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw that he sees Volkanovski taking the fight due to his elite fight IQ and classic City Kickboxing movement.

"I'll be honest. Anything is possible in MMA. Anything. I think in combat sports, the biggest upsets have been in MMA. I think boxing is a little safer," stated Danny Chavez. "In MMA, anything could happen. But I believe Alexander will come on top. I think Brian Ortega does really well with people that have okay footwork, and that's not Alexander. He moves a lot. He's all over the cage... I just think Alexander's a smart fighter, and I always go with the brains over anything... I'll go with Alexander."

Danny Chavez reveals who he believes is the most exciting fighter in the UFC

Danny Chavez also went on to to discuss who he believes is the most exciting fighter currently signed to the UFC.

Whilst the likes of Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou and Dustin Poirier would no doubt be the picks for many, Chavez instead went for a fellow featherweight in Georgia's Giga Chikadze.

"I like what Giga is doing. The way he finished Cub Swanson. The way he's doing things. I would love to fight him too."

He also had a few other picks, with Tai Tuivasa, Mackenzie Dern and Brandon Moreno among the names mentioned.

"I'll give you a few more," said Danny Chavez. "I like the guy that drinks out of the boot (Tuivasa). He's exciting, man. He comes in to give it his all and whatever happens, happens in the cage... Mackenzie Dern. I like the way she's coming in... Brandon Moreno, he's exciting. He brings it. He gives it all in the cage. And I love his story."

Danny Chavez himself is set to face off against Kai Kamaka III this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland.

