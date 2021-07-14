UFC 266 location: Where will it take place?

UFC 266 will take place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will mark the return of Nick Diaz as he faces off against Robbie Lawler for the second time in his career.

The T-Mobile Arena has witnessed some of the most memorable UFC PPVs, including the recently concluded UFC 264. The card saw the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier end in an unexpected manner. The Irishman snapped his lower left tibia towards the end of round one. The referee called a stop to the contest between rounds one and two, declaring Dustin Poirier the winner by way of TKO due to a doctor's stoppage.

The DIAMOND gets the dub via Doctor's Stoppage in RD 1️⃣ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/fa4u4LVxzl — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Now, the arena has a whole different banger lined up with Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler set to face each other, seventeen-and-a-half years after they first collided inside the octagon.

Who won the first fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler?

Nick Diaz and 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler first fought in April, 2004, at UFC 47. At the time, Nick Diaz was a twenty-year-old paving his way into professional MMA fame. On the other hand, twenty-two-year-old Robbie Lawler already had some pre-established recognition before stepping into the fight. He was known for relentless pressure and devastating striking while Diaz was known more as a jiu-jitsu specialist.

More than 17 years after their UFC 47 fight, Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz are running it back ⏳ pic.twitter.com/FRgRXlXG4c — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 13, 2021

As soon as the fight started, Nick Diaz took the center of the octagon and continuously pushed Robbie Lawler back, maintaining octagon control. This, right off the bat, was unexpected from Nick Diaz.

'Diablo' then went toe-to-toe with Robbie Lawler in the striking matchup, throwing combinations and connecting many strikes. He complemented his striking with his patented showboating techniques and employing mental warfare during the fight, something that would become a staple in his fights for years to come.

This fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 was the last time we saw Nick Diaz compete in MMA, but he left us with an iconic photo. pic.twitter.com/LlkhbC8kcY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler also had some moments of his own in the first round. However, his moments of glory were limited to explosive flurries that Nick Diaz was able to control.

In the second round, Lawler exploded with another flurry in the center of the octagon that caught Nick Diaz. However, in doing so, Robbie Lawler exposed himself. Nick Diaz, though on the receiving end of the flurry, remained unfazed and countered with a sweeping right hook. The shot connected right on target and Robbie Lawler went limp.

Watch the first fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler below:

What are the other fights to look out for at UFC 266?

The entire fight card for UFC 266 has yet to be decided. However, UFC President Dana White confirmed that two title fights - Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy - would headline UFC 266. The event was originally scheduled to feature a title fight between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and contender Glover Teixeira at the beginning of September.

However, the card was pushed back, and UFC 266 will now take place at the end of September.

Two title fights – Volkanovski vs. Ortega and Shevchenko vs. Murphy – will top UFC 266 on Sept. 25, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBuDgOclQl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 14, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh