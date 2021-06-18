Jan Blachowicz appears to give a disappointing update on his UFC light heavyweight title fight with Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is set to make his second title defense against perennial 205-pound contender Glover Teixeira.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place on September 4, although it has supposedly been moved to the tail end of the month.

However, Jan Blachowicz's latest Instagram post has created doubts about the date in which he'll defend his light heavyweight gold. He posted an image paired with the following caption-

"We are still waiting for a new date of the fight, but I'm ready for it." Jan Blachowicz wrote.

UFC 266 pushed back due to UFC London

The initial movement of the fight was likely due to the UFC's interest in holding an event in England.

The original goal was to have a UFC London Fight Night card in April, to be headlined by Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson. However, due to covid restrictions, that fight has now been pushed back.

According to BT Sports' Adam Catterall, the UFC now intends to hold the London card on September 4.

That wasn't possible at first, with the date originally set for UFC 266. But the PPV is now reportedly set for September 25, though the UFC is yet to officially confirm the new date. Catterall's tweet went as follows-

"Fights involving British fighters (Till vs Brunson & Murphy vs Jourdain) may move date as the #UFC intend to hold an event in London on September 4th. If they do, #UFC266 (scheduled for Sept 4th) will also move date. All dependant on COVID restrictions."

Jan Blachowicz's road to the 205-pound title

Jan Blachowicz is still early in his reign as light heavyweight champion. He won the belt in 2020 after defeating Dominick Reyes in emphatic fashion.

Many people thought that his first title defense would be against Glover Teixeira. Instead it was a blockbuster matchup with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya made the move up to 205-pounds, bringing with him an undefeated record and a huge amount of hype. However, Blachowicz demonstrated his superior strength and size, utilizing an inspired game plan to leave Adesanya with the first loss of his pro MMA career.

Jan Blachowicz is no doubt keen to continue defending his belt and Teixeira is the undeniable number one contender. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight winning streak and has repeatedly defied the odds, despite being 41-years-old. Impressive victories over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Nikita Krylov have Teixeira competing at arguably the highest level of his career to date.

