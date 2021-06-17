'He did his homework'- Jan Blachowicz praises former foe Israel Adesanya's groundwork against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

Jan Blachowicz was recently conversing with James Lynch, discussing Israel Adesanya's most recent defense of his UFC middleweight strap.

As far as competitors in the combat sports community are concerned, praising one's rival's prowess on the mats is relatively unheard of. In fact, trashing their performances to gain clout is the norm.

However, in a sit-down with James Lynch, the Polish powerhouse hailed 'The Last Stylebender' for having learned from his loss to overcome Marvin Vettori.

"I think Adesanya, he do his homework (sic), and now he will be much dangerous on the ground. When Vettori catch his back, he escape really easy. So yeah, nice job," said Jan Blachowicz with a hint of admiration in his voice.

Did Jan Blachowicz design the blueprint to best Israel Adesanya?

In all fairness, moving up a weight class to take on the reigning champion is a daunting task; however, Israel Adesanya certainly has a penchant for overcoming the direst of situations and emerging triumphant.

Despite that, Jan Blachowicz was able to stun Israel Adesanya to defend his light-heavyweight title against the light heavyweight debutant by way of unanimous decision.

While the first two rounds of the fight saw them feeling each other out, it was the third round when the floodgates opened, and all hell broke loose on the Kiwi.

Jan Blachowicz relied heavily on his wrestling, giving us a first glance at Adesanya's response to grappling with an opponent that was significantly larger and stronger. And that was seemingly his undoing.

However, Jan Blachowicz did not shy away from putting some respect to 'The Last Stylebender's' name.

"Did I show the world how to do this, you know? But Israel is one of the best in the world, he is you know two champions," said Blachowicz.

Blachowicz expected more from Marvin Vettori

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, there was a lot of speculation that the latter would tap into his experience on the ground to overcome the challenge presented by the switch stance fighter.

However, the Italian was unable to get past Adesanya's defenses while trying to take him to the ground.

Jan Blachowicz was among many who were expecting Vettori to bring his A-game in terms of wrestling.

The Pole was more than forthcoming about his opinion on the same during the interview with James Lynch.

"I think (sic) Vettori will do little bit better when he take him down," said Blachowicz, drawing a disappointed figure.

The rematch between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Kiwi's naysayers and detractors, for it seemed like the latter learned his lesson after suffering a loss against Jan Blachowicz.

It is refreshing to see fighters backing each other and offering credit where it is due, for it is undoubtedly a rarity.

