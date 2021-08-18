5 things we learned from episode 12 of TUF 29: Team Volkanvoski vs Team Ortega

The 12th episode of the reality competition show, The Ultimate Fighter season 29 (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, dropped on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

This week's installment featured the last fight of the season between middleweights Tresean Gore and Gilbert Urbina. The winner will take on Bryan Battle, who booked his ticket to the finals by scoring a massive upset against top pick Andre Petroski.

In last week's episode, Team Volkanovski secured another spot in the finale when Brady Hiestand made quick work of Team Ortega's Vincent Murdock. The tides have turned since Volkanovski's squad dominated the semis, leaving Team Ortega with one final opportunity to earn a spot in the finale.

Who was able to make it into the finale? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode 12 of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 12.

#5. TUF 29 coaches give their fighters a break

TUF 29 episode 12 kicked off with coach Alexander Volkanovski cooking breakfast for the fighters. The champion invited his boys over to have an Aussie-style "brekkie." According to Volkanovski:

"This is the last fight of the semis so we wanna surprise the guys. Again, they're stuck in the house. They've probably seen the same faces, the same room, the same cameramen. So, you know, we wanted them to get away from that. So we told the boys to come to our place and we'll have a big breakfast."

Meanwhile, coach Brian Ortega gave his fighters a reminder of what home feels like. The UFC featherweight title challenger brought his father, brother and son over to bond with the rest of the team. 'T-City' also cooked steaks for the TUF 29 contestants.

"If these guys were to come over to my house, this is what it would feel like – the comfort of family," Ortega said. "There's nothing like breaking bread with somebody and bonding with them, you know."

Both Gore and Urbina said they appreciated their coaches' gestures and efforts to motivate them. The two would later face off in the last semi-final bout of the TUF 29.

