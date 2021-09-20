"He is more non-breakable" - Giga Chikadze gives his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Giga Chikadze recently defeated Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze displayed flawless striking skills and visibly outpointed Barboza before knocking him out in the third round.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Giga Chikadze expressed a desire to be the backup fighter for the upcoming title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266. 'Ninja' has now given his prediction for the pay-per-view headliner.

According to Giga Chikadze, Volkanovski will successfully defend his featherweight strap against 'T-City'. While Chikadze acknowledged Ortega's growth as a fighter, he believes the Australian will edge him out in toughness.

Referring to Ortega's loss against Max Holloway at UFC 231, Giga Chikadze recently told Submission Radio:

"Yeah, that's a good fight. Really interesting. Looks like Brian did a big change after his loss. And we could clearly see in Korean Zombie's fight that he grew up and he is much better fighter. But somehow, something tells me that Alex can win the fight. I believe he is more non-breakable guy. And we've seen what happened to Brian with Max."

Catch Giga Chikadze's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Giga Chikadze wants to fight Max Holloway

Giga Chikadze has frequently called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The Georgian again reiterated his desire to fight the Hawaiian after his dominant victory over Barboza at UFC Vegas 35.

According to Giga Chikadze, he deserves to fight the biggest names in the division. While 'Ninja' would gladly be the backup fighter for the UFC 266 title fight, he is always up for a fight against Holloway. In his post-fight octagon interview, Chikadze said:

“I’m here to fight the best fights and the biggest names. I would love to cover the title shot and be a replacement fighter. If not, somebody Hawaiian who’s in the division. He knows my name. I saw him doing interviews and he said something like this, ‘Oh, yeah, I heard this Giga guy who kicks.’ I’m not just a Giga guy; I’m a guy who kicks the sh*t out of people.”

When he was last in action, Max Holloway produced a striking masterclass against Calvin Kattar at UFC 257. The Hawaiian is looking to get back into title contention after coming up short against Alexander Volkanovski on two separate occasions.

