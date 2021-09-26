"He's got the advantages in that fight" - Dan Hooker predicts who wins the Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira lightweight title fight

A scrap between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is destined to be an absolute barn burner. Dan Hooker recently picked Poirier to put one over the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Their fight is set to take place at UFC 269 on Dec. 11th.

While in conversation with the media after his UFC 266 clash against Nasrat Haqparast, Dan Hooker was asked to offer his two cents on the fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. Here's what he had to say about the highly anticipated lightweight clash:

"I feel like Poirier's got that fight. I feel like he's got the advantages in that fight. I feel like he gets it done."

Catch the entire segment with Dan Hooker right here:

Dustin Poirier reluctant to underestimate Charles Oliveira

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira has found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak. He was pegged as a "quitter" by the likes of Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. 'The Highlight' harked back to Oliveira's performance against Michael Chandler and claimed the Brazilian was in a bad state towards the end of the first round.

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier respects his opponent enough to offer credit where it's due. He countered the opinion put forth by Gaethje and defended Oliveira's grit and determination inside the octagon. While in conversation with the media at the UFC Hall of Fame induction red carpet, Dustin Poirier had this to say about the reigning lightweight champion:

"If he was a quitter, he had a chance to quit when Chandler hurt him – but he came back and put him away. If that shows anything – like they say, your last fight is the most important and the next fight is your most important. The guy showed a championship mentality. He showed a championship effort – got hurt, pulled it together, finished the guy. There was no quit that night."

Also Read

Poirier's upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira will mark his second attempt at the UFC lightweight strap. He will certainly look to put on a stronger showing this time around.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh