Watch: Sean O'Malley hilariously imitates Nick Diaz ahead of his UFC 266 comeback fight

Sean O’Malley has posted a funny impersonation of Nick Diaz. In a video uploaded to O’Malley’s Instagram account, 'Suga' briefly spoke about the UFC 266 fight card. He also alluded to the time that has elapsed since the first fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

Diaz beat 'Ruthless' via a second-round KO at UFC 47 in 2004. While Lawler has remained active, Diaz's last fight was over six years ago. O’Malley lightheartedly jested that Diaz is back after being suspended for 37 years.

Sean O’Malley then got up and started hitting a boxing dummy, while repeatedly saying “Stockton” and imitating Nick Diaz’s style of fighting. ‘Suga’ did his best to land Stockton slaps and punches in classic Diaz fashion.

Nick Diaz is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded fighters and talented strikers to have ever competed in the octagon.

Sean O’Malley is also a well-rounded competitor in his own right. The 26-year-old is considered to be one of the best strikers in the UFC bantamweight division.

Sean O’Malley’s quest for gold and Nick Diaz’s much-awaited UFC comeback

Sean O’Malley’s most recent fight was a third-round TKO win against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July. O’Malley put on yet another striking clinic in that fight and is continually working to reach the upper echelons of the 135-pound weight class.

The talented 26-year-old is on a quest to capture the UFC bantamweight title. O’Malley has also vowed to become one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports.

Meanwhile, Stockton native Nick Diaz is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon tonight. Diaz’s last fight was a middleweight bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in 2015. The fight ended with Silva winning a unanimous decision. However, the result was later changed to a NC (no contest) after Diaz tested positive for marijuana and Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone.

Nick Diaz is scheduled to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266 tonight. Their showdown is booked to be a five-round middleweight bout.

