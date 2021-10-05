"Money's not that relevant to me" - Dan Hooker accepts he didn't take Islam Makhachev fight for a quick payday

Dan Hooker has suggested that money isn't the reason behind making a quick turnaround after his last fight to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, high-ranking UFC lightweight Dan Hooker opened up on multiple topics. Helwani notably insinuated that the UFC is likely paying 'The Hangman' a decent sum of money for accepting the short-notice fight against Makhachev.

Helwani asked Hooker whether that was the case, to which the Kiwi responded:

"Yeah, like, they've done. They've done everything they needed to do… I didn't take the fight for the money. Yeah, but people that know me know that money's not that relevant to me. I've been a poor man, and I've been a rich man. And I'm indifferent to both of them."

The MMA community is seemingly divided on whether Dan Hooker should've agreed to step in on short notice to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

Some believe that Makhachev would beat 'The Hangman' irrespective of whether Hooker has a full training camp or not. Meanwhile, others opine that Hooker is capable of beating any lightweight on a given day and that beating Makhachev could propel 'The Hangman' into the UFC lightweight title picture.

Furthermore, the consensus in the MMA community is that the UFC is paying Dan Hooker considerably more than what he usually earns. This is due to the belief that Hooker, stepping in to face Makhachev at UFC 267, saved the matchup and added to the allure of the stacked fight card in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

You can watch Dan Hooker's interview in the video below:

Dan Hooker rebuilds, whereas Islam Makhachev aims to continue his dominance

Dan Hooker started 2021 with a first-round TKO loss against Michael Chandler at UFC 257 in January. Hooker returned to the win column by defeating Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision at UFC 266 in September 2021.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope "You're a coward if you duck me!"A final parting shot from 🇳🇿🪝 @DanTheHangman as he calls his next shot! #UFC266 "You're a coward if you duck me!"A final parting shot from 🇳🇿🪝 @DanTheHangman as he calls his next shot! #UFC266 https://t.co/oVFAf2dFFh

Also Read

While ‘The Hangman’ is rebuilding his momentum and working towards the coveted UFC lightweight title, Islam Makhachev looks to continue his dominance. Makhachev is currently on an eight-fight win streak. Dan Hooker recently replaced the injured Rafael dos Anjos to fight Islam Makhachev. The Hooker-Makhachev matchup will take place at UFC 267 on October 30th, 2021.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

Edited by Utathya Ghosh